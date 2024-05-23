Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 126.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 582.98 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.13% to Rs 412.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 2356.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2127.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 126.56% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 582.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.582.98544.132356.702127.1027.2126.3829.6831.91162.67144.79691.50670.10103.6094.59462.38489.09155.1768.49412.51361.45