Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 126.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 582.98 croreNet profit of Metro Brands rose 126.56% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 582.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.13% to Rs 412.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 2356.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2127.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
