Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 585.45 croreNet profit of Metro Brands rose 4.29% to Rs 69.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 585.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 555.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales585.45555.70 5 OPM %26.4427.96 -PBDT156.36151.81 3 PBT93.9494.65 -1 NP69.5566.69 4
