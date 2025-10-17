Atishay standalone net profit rises 26.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 17.95 croreNet profit of Atishay rose 26.21% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.9513.01 38 OPM %14.4315.83 -PBDT2.982.54 17 PBT2.492.05 21 NP1.831.45 26
