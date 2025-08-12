Metroglobal consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 64.63 croreNet profit of Metroglobal declined 44.32% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 64.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.6369.91 -8 OPM %5.096.69 -PBDT5.819.14 -36 PBT5.618.95 -37 NP3.977.13 -44
