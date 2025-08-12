Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 96.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 123.57% to Rs 68.01 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 96.02% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 123.57% to Rs 68.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.0130.42 124 OPM %18.3620.22 -PBDT14.107.26 94 PBT13.847.04 97 NP10.355.28 96
