Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.95% to Rs 29.99 croreNet profit of Weizmann rose 42.86% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.95% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.9920.98 43 OPM %11.3410.01 -PBDT3.222.07 56 PBT2.141.48 45 NP1.200.84 43
