Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit declines 83.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.17% to Rs 9.78 croreNet profit of Ansal Buildwell declined 83.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.17% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.7819.24 -49 OPM %27.3040.75 -PBDT2.317.63 -70 PBT1.727.23 -76 NP1.297.78 -83
