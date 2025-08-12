Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.25% to Rs 172.93 croreNet profit of Orchid Pharma declined 49.20% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.25% to Rs 172.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 244.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales172.93244.41 -29 OPM %8.1913.29 -PBDT22.3736.56 -39 PBT13.7128.12 -51 NP14.9129.35 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content