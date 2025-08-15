MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 14.00 croreNet Loss of MFL India reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.0011.50 22 OPM %-14.863.13 -PBDT-2.080.36 PL PBT-2.58-0.02 -12800 NP-2.58-0.02 -12800
