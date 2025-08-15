Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.14% to Rs 1.85 croreNet profit of Lime Chemicals declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.853.04 -39 OPM %-9.194.28 -PBDT0.050.17 -71 PBT0.030.15 -80 NP0.030.15 -80
