MFS Intercorp reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

MFS Intercorp reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %0-22.22 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

