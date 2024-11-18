Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 94.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.90% to Rs 62.25 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 94.79% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.90% to Rs 62.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.2577.72 -20 OPM %-2.189.44 -PBDT1.457.15 -80 PBT0.256.14 -96 NP0.326.14 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content