MIC Electronics bags two orders from Indian Railways
MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) department of the Nagpur Division, Central Railway (CR) Zone of Indian Railways, for supply, installation, testing & commissioning telecom assets/ passenger amenities IPIS at Wardha station of Nagpur division, for an amount of Rs. 1,12,14,148.93.
Further, the Company has received a LOA variation order from Salem Division, Southern Railway (SR) Zone of Indian Railways, for Provision of Passenger Information System in connection with Amrit Bharat Scheme at Tirupattur, Samalpatti, Morappur, Bommidi, Salem stations and CAMC for a period of five years of Salem Division, for an amount of Rs. 1,09,45,604.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:16 AM IST