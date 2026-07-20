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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIIL launches its first premium commercial project in Thane

MIIL launches its first premium commercial project in Thane

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 300 cr

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has announced the launch of Meghna One, its landmark 2.8 lakh sq. ft. commercial development with a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 300 crore in Wagle Estate, Thane.

Designed as Thane's first lake-facing, IGBC Gold-certified biophilic commercial tower, the project marks the company's strategic entry into large-format Grade-A commercial real estate.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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