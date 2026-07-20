MIIL launches its first premium commercial project in Thane
With estimated gross development value of Rs 300 cr
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has announced the launch of Meghna One, its landmark 2.8 lakh sq. ft. commercial development with a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 300 crore in Wagle Estate, Thane.
Designed as Thane's first lake-facing, IGBC Gold-certified biophilic commercial tower, the project marks the company's strategic entry into large-format Grade-A commercial real estate.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST