Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 158.03 croreNet profit of Milkfood declined 37.89% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 158.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 447.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.03121.69 30 447.76436.93 2 OPM %5.256.23 -5.284.50 - PBDT5.627.28 -23 14.6715.54 -6 PBT3.675.69 -36 7.578.82 -14 NP2.413.88 -38 4.517.12 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content