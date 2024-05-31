R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.24% to Rs 57.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.23% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 366.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 506.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of R O Jewels reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.24% to Rs 57.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 490.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.