Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

To develop smart cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive market

Minda Corporation announced its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop smart and advanced cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive market.

As part of their collaboration, Minda Corporation is designing a next-generation cockpit platform powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. A key element of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution, the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform enhances in-car experiences by delivering sophisticated displays, audio, computing and connectivity, making them more responsive and enjoyable.

With these next generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, Minda's new cockpit domain controllers will be equipped to support rich multimedia experiences, AI-driven interfaces and seamless cloud integration enhancing the cockpit performance, digital user interface and vehicle connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

