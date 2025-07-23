Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT climbs 179% YoY to Rs 393 cr

Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT climbs 179% YoY to Rs 393 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat reported a 178.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 393 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 141 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 3,636 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 3,621 crore reported in the same period of the previous year.

Sales volume during the quarter declined 5.8% to 7 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 518 crore in Q1 FY26, up 167.01% from Rs 194 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 31.9% to Rs 883 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 669 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 24.3% in Q1 FY26 from 18.5% in Q1 FY25. Dalmia Bharats Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 0.33x as of 30 June 2025.

 

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, In the backdrop of strong economic fundamentals, robust government-led capex and increasing cement industry consolidation, we remain committed to becoming a PanIndia player. In the current year 2025, we have announced fresh capital investments of about Rs 6,800 crore for adding 12 MnTPA of cement capacity across the South and West regions. Our balance sheet remains strong to support this growth as we further prepare for next leg of expansion in the new regions.

Also Read

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Probe into S Korea's Jeju Air crash hints at pilot error, angering families

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty tops 25,100; TaMo, Bajaj Finance lead; Realty stks slide

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi tells Linde: No room for word games in related party norms definition

BGMI

Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

He further added, Beginning of this year marks a recovery in cement realizations in our key markets, which has helped us deliver robust EBITDA growth, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 24.3%, which is an increase of 5.8% compared to last year.

Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer of Dalmia Bharat, said, During the quarter, our revenues marginally improved by 0.4% YoY. However, EBITDA improved significantly to Rs 883 crore, indicating a 32% YoY growth. Backed by a robust balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation framework, and a healthy profitability outlook, we are steadily progressing towards our vision of becoming a pan-India player.

Additionally, the company announced a strategic investment of Rs 3,287 crore to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit along with a 6 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing Kadapa plant in Andhra Pradesh and a 3 MnTPA bulk terminal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With the existing unit at Kadapa already operating at high utilization levels, the upcoming capacity will support the growing demand in the region. The new capacity is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY28.

The company also commissioned 26 MW of renewable energy capacity under group captive agreements, increasing its total operational renewable energy capacity to 294 MW.

Dalmia Bharat is one of Indias pioneering cement manufacturing companies, with the current capacity pegged at 49.5 million tonne.

The scrip dropped 4.71% to Rs 2,210 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon