Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation declined 26.46% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 1321.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 255.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 5056.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4651.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1321.261214.98 9 5056.224651.14 9 OPM %11.5711.40 -11.3711.06 - PBDT121.71135.88 -10 539.97474.28 14 PBT64.9092.25 -30 335.66308.48 9 NP52.0370.75 -26 255.37227.22 12
