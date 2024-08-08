Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 1192.39 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation rose 42.00% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 1192.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1074.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1192.391074.5111.0510.67130.36102.4684.4463.4364.2045.21