Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.890.7212.3613.890.110.090.100.080.080.06