Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.890.72 24 OPM %12.3613.89 -PBDT0.110.09 22 PBT0.100.08 25 NP0.080.06 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content