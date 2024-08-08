NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 21.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 372.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of NOCIL declined 21.11% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 372.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.372.17396.6711.0314.0749.9360.0936.7647.1627.0634.30