NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 21.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 372.17 crore
Net profit of NOCIL declined 21.11% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 372.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales372.17396.67 -6 OPM %11.0314.07 -PBDT49.9360.09 -17 PBT36.7647.16 -22 NP27.0634.30 -21
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

