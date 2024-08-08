KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 55.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 45.79 croreNet profit of KPT Industries rose 55.30% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.7937.79 21 OPM %16.1013.81 -PBDT6.504.29 52 PBT5.633.53 59 NP4.102.64 55
