KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 55.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 55.30% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.