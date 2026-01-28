Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 814.12 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 32.89% to Rs 180.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 814.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 649.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.814.12649.3676.9172.43438.03350.97315.83244.60180.10135.53

