Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 32.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 814.12 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 32.89% to Rs 180.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 814.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 649.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales814.12649.36 25 OPM %76.9172.43 -PBDT438.03350.97 25 PBT315.83244.60 29 NP180.10135.53 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

