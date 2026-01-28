Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.74% to Rs 1025.04 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 8.13% to Rs 68.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.74% to Rs 1025.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 901.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1025.04901.227.7410.6490.42105.9968.4586.4268.7463.57

