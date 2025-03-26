Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Coal poised to launch 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on March 27, 2025

Ministry of Coal poised to launch 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on March 27, 2025

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
The Ministry of Coal is poised to launch the 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on March 27, 2025. This initiative marks another significant step toward enhancing domestic coal production, reducing imports, and ensuring long-term energy security for the nation. Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising 7 mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957). Among these, 2 are lignite mines, catering to diverse energy requirements. Furthermore, 13 coalmines are Fully Explored, while 12 are Partially Explored, providing opportunities for both immediate and future development. In addition, under the 2nd Attempt of Round 11, the Ministry of Coal is offering three partially explored coal mines under the MMDR Act, providing significant investment opportunities while reinforcing domestic coal production and energy security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues revised guidelines on Priority Sector Lending

RBI issues revised guidelines on Priority Sector Lending

Maruti Suzuki board approves third Kharkhoda plant

Maruti Suzuki board approves third Kharkhoda plant

Atishay hits the roof on bagging order in Himachal Pradesh

Atishay hits the roof on bagging order in Himachal Pradesh

Market catches its breath after a seven-day sprint, Nifty ends below 23,500

Market catches its breath after a seven-day sprint, Nifty ends below 23,500

SpiceJet launches 24 new domestic flights for its Summer 2025

SpiceJet launches 24 new domestic flights for its Summer 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon