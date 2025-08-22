Friday, August 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Coal successfully launches 13th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions introducing 14 blocks

Ministry of Coal successfully launches 13th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions introducing 14 blocks

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Ministry of Coal successfully launched the 13th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions in New Delhi today. The ministry noted in an update that coal sector is emerging as a key champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat, with a transparent and inclusive auction system attracting new companies and junior mining firms, providing them fresh opportunities to enter the industry. With 134 mines auctioned across 12 rounds, attracting investments worth Rs 41,600 crore and generating over 3.5 lakh jobs, we are reshaping Indias energy landscape. The 13th Round introduces 14 coal blocks, further reducing reliance on imports and conserving foreign exchange. The transparent auction process has fostered healthy competition, compelling public sector undertakings (PSUs) to innovate and compete with private players, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Retail IPO ends with 95.70 times subscription

Vodafone Idea surges on buzz of AGR relief package

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

