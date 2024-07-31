Business Standard
Ministry of Commerce &amp; Industry says investment of Rs 1.23 lakh crore attracted under PLI Scheme till March 2024



Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated in a latest update that a total of 755 applications approved across 14 sectors, investment of Rs. 1.23 lakh crore attracted under PLI Scheme till March 2024. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore (over US$26 billion) to enhance India's Manufacturing capabilities and Exports.
The 14 sectors are: (i) Mobile Manufacturing and Specified Electronic Components, (ii) Critical Key Starting Materials/Drug Intermediaries & Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, (iii) Manufacturing of Medical Devices (iv) Automobiles and Auto Components, (v) Pharmaceuticals Drugs, (vi) Specialty Steel, (vii) Telecom&NetworkingProducts,(viii) Electronic/TechnologyProducts,(ix) White Goods (ACs and LEDs), (x) Food Products, (xi) Textile Products: MMF segment and technical textiles, (xii) High efficiency solar PV modules, (xiii) Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery, and (xiv) Drones and Drone Components.
The purpose of the PLI Schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive. These schemes have the potential of significantly boosting production, increase manufacturing activities and contribute to economic growth over the next five years or so.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

