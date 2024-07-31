Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 316.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 739.00 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 316.24% to Rs 520.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 739.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 936.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.