Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 316.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 739.00 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 316.24% to Rs 520.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 739.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 936.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales739.00936.09 -21 OPM %-25.29-15.94 -PBDT732.87199.85 267 PBT716.23192.92 271 NP520.05124.94 316
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content