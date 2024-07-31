NSE SME Chetana Education jumps on debut

Shares of Chetana Education were quoting at Rs 103.80 on the NSE, a premium of 22.12% compared with the issue price of Rs 85. The scrip was listed at Rs 98.90, a premium of 16.35% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 103.80 and a low of Rs 93.95. About 24.27 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chetana Education's IPO was subscribed 130.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2024 and it closed on 26 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 98.90, a premium of 16.35% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 54,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay existing debt, fund working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Chetana Education on 23 July 2024, raised Rs 13.05 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.36 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 9 anchor investor.

Chetana Education is an Indian publishing company specializing in educational books and software for K-12 students. They primarily cater to the Maharashtra State Board and CBSE curriculums. With over 700 titles across 15 brands, Chetana offers a wide range of books and learning materials, including digital content accessible through QR codes. The company employs over 400 people.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.50 crore and net profit of Rs 12.03 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

