Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India set to play crucial role in developing a resilient supply chain in Indo-Pacific region

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
India and 13 other Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) partners have established three supply chain bodies under the landmark Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Agreement relating to Supply Chain Resilience. The inaugural virtual meetings of the Supply Chain Council (SCC), Crisis Response Network (CRN), and Labor Rights Advisory Board (LRAB) marked a major step forward for cooperation among partner countries for strengthening supply chain resilience in the region. Through these inaugural meetings, 14 IPEF partners reaffirmed their commitments and collective resolve to facilitate closer cooperation to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of critical supply chains and better prepare for and respond to supply chain disruptions that pose a risk to economic prosperity while strengthening labor rights.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu's match at 12:40 PM; Shooters' event at 12:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Breadth positive amid listless trade; Torrent Power soars 17%, BSE 7%

All About theVisionary and Her Vision Behind This Unique Petting Zoo in New Delhi

BSE, 5Paisa, Angel ONE: Trade setup on broking stocks; key levels to track

LIVE news: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says minister Atishi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon