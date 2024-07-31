Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Torrent Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
KFin Technologies Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Granules India Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2024.
KFin Technologies Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Granules India Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Torrent Power Ltd soared 17.03% to Rs 1872 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18133 shares in the past one month.
KFin Technologies Ltd spiked 8.36% to Rs 890.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35296 shares in the past one month.
Aptech Ltd surged 6.67% to Rs 235.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26203 shares in the past one month.
Granules India Ltd rose 6.50% to Rs 626. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69084 shares in the past one month.
NCC Ltd exploded 5.51% to Rs 356.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu's match at 12:40 PM; Shooters' event at 12:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Breadth positive amid listless trade; Torrent Power soars 17%, BSE 7%

All About theVisionary and Her Vision Behind This Unique Petting Zoo in New Delhi

BSE, 5Paisa, Angel ONE: Trade setup on broking stocks; key levels to track

LIVE news: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says minister Atishi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon