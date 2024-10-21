TD Power Systems bags multi-year contract for supply of traction motors

TD Power Systems has signed a 5-year contract with an Indian entity of a major international company for the supply of traction motors to the European Market. The initial order worth Rs.18 crore has been received by the Company for scheduled delivery in April 2025. The total business volume is expected to be around Rs.300 crore over the next 5 years.
