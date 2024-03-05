Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BEML and Bharat Electronics ink MoU

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
To collaborate on engine with advanced fuelling and control system
Mishra Dhatu Nigam; BEML; and Bharat Electronics signed tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for indigenous development of Advanced Fuelling and Control System for Engines for heavy duty applications.
This collaborative initiative will focus on leveraging indigenous capabilities to design, test, and manufacture an Advanced Fuelling and Control System that offers enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability. By harnessing the latest advancements in engine technology and control systems, the companies aim to extend their domain expertise for development of engine systems which will ensure self-reliance in the field of Combat vehicles.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 66.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BEML gains after CARE assigns 'A+' rating with 'stable' outlook

BEML consolidated net profit declines 27.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Share India Securities appoint directors

Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for Gabapentin Tablets

Market ends with minor losses; Nifty settles below 22,400; VIX slips 3.36%

Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 658.57 cr

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions multipurpose agro active &amp; intermediate plant in Bharuch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon