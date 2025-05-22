Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 331.44 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 11.35% to Rs 83.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 331.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 337.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.67% to Rs 333.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 1375.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1288.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales331.44337.58 -2 1375.301288.09 7 OPM %25.5428.66 -24.6427.88 - PBDT84.2195.92 -12 337.08354.66 -5 PBT84.0795.75 -12 336.52353.98 -5 NP83.4994.18 -11 333.33346.03 -4

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

