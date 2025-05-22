NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.32% to Rs 13.31 croreNet profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 45.54% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.32% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.17% to Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 13.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.318.10 64 13.9317.08 -18 OPM %81.6789.51 -77.5385.60 - PBDT10.887.25 50 10.8614.63 -26 PBT10.887.25 50 10.8614.63 -26 NP8.155.60 46 8.4911.05 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content