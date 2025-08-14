Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 59.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 24.43 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 59.63% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.4324.44 0 OPM %26.2429.54 -PBDT4.004.16 -4 PBT1.661.98 -16 NP1.092.70 -60
