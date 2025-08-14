Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 145.07 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 22.07% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 145.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales145.07160.63 -10 OPM %35.6438.94 -PBDT53.8764.43 -16 PBT47.4259.77 -21 NP34.7944.64 -22
