Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 419.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 419.23% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.5522.3124.7127.214.553.282.060.971.350.26

