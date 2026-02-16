Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 805.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 1075.61 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 805.17% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 1075.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1006.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1075.611006.760.990.7010.035.287.291.485.250.58

