Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 669.98 croreNet profit of Lux Industries declined 59.73% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 669.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 549.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales669.98549.34 22 OPM %5.369.07 -PBDT32.6348.82 -33 PBT25.0242.57 -41 NP12.9132.06 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST