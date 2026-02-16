Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 669.98 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 59.73% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 669.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 549.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.669.98549.345.369.0732.6348.8225.0242.5712.9132.06

