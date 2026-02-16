Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.270 0 OPM %-1451.850 -PBDT-5.27-3.39 -55 PBT-5.61-3.77 -49 NP-4.37-31.10 86

