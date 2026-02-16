Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 459.85 crore

Net profit of Godavari Biorefineries rose 43.23% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 459.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 447.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.459.85447.279.378.0734.9220.8121.378.478.255.76

