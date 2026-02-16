Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 135.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 135.11% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.5513.4121.866.713.401.332.941.172.210.94

