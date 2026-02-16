Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 135.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 135.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 135.11% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.5513.41 16 OPM %21.866.71 -PBDT3.401.33 156 PBT2.941.17 151 NP2.210.94 135

Digjam standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 96.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 414.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 4080.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

