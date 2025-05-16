Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mixed Market Signals: Nasdaq Dips, Dow Gains as Producer Prices Fall Unexpectedly

Mixed Market Signals: Nasdaq Dips, Dow Gains as Producer Prices Fall Unexpectedly

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

U.S. stocks show mixed performance amid lower producer prices, modest retail sales and flat industrial output; pharma and utility stocks lead gains.

The Nasdaq dipped 34.49 points (0.2%) to 19,112.32, the S&P 500 rose 24.35 points (0.4%) to 5,916.93 and the Dow climbed 271.69 points (0.7%) at 42,322.75.

Labor Department report showed producer prices unexpectedly decreased in April. Its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5% in April following a revised unchanged reading in March. Another report released by the Commerce Department showed a slight increase by U.S. retail sales in April.

The Commerce Department said retail sales crept up by 0.1% in April after surging by an upwardly revised 1.7% in March. Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still edged up by 0.1% in April after climbing by 0.8% in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.3%. The Federal Reserve released a report on showing industrial production in the U.S. came in unchanged in April. It also said industrial production was unchanged in April after falling by 0.3% in March.

 

Utilities output surged by 3.3% in April after plunging by 6.2% in March, manufacturing and mining output fell by 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Pharmaceutical stocks strongly moved upwards with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index surging by 2.6%. Utility stocks are significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.4% jump by the Dow Jones Utility Average. Gold, biotechnology and commercial real estate stocks also saw considerable strength while oil service and airline stocks notably moved to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6% and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2%. In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled 7.3 bps to 4.45%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA nod for anticoagulant medication Rivaroxaban

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA nod for anticoagulant medication Rivaroxaban

LT Foods gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 161 cr

LT Foods gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 161 cr

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 2.29%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 2.29%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 7.87%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 7.87%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon