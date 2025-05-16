Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn declined 90.04% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.18% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 371.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.68116.47 36 371.94356.27 4 OPM %40.6544.21 -27.7827.07 - PBDT58.0848.03 21 85.2576.60 11 PBT47.6043.83 9 48.8552.52 -7 NP16.87169.38 -90 12.72162.74 -92

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

