MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 5.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.20% to Rs 3.73 croreNet profit of MKVentures Capital declined 5.31% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 68.20% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.7311.73 -68 OPM %191.69100.34 -PBDT7.097.49 -5 PBT7.007.49 -7 NP5.175.46 -5
