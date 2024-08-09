Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 73.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 128.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 73.40% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 128.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.95111.8225.9922.5942.1627.2936.1621.5427.4515.83