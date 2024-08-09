SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

SW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.020.07-50.0028.5700.0300.0300.03