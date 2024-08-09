CESC consolidated net profit rises 8.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 4863.00 croreNet profit of CESC rose 8.93% to Rs 378.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 4863.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4310.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4863.004310.00 13 OPM %7.6316.80 -PBDT793.00739.00 7 PBT492.00439.00 12 NP378.00347.00 9
